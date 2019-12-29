PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $64.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.30 million. PROS reported sales of $52.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $248.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.16 million to $248.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $590,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,554,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,112. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PROS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 214,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PROS has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

