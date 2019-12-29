Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PUMP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 798,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Propetro to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Propetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.