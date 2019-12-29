Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PUMP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 798,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38.
Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
