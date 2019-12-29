Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $45,341.00 and $5,975.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

