PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

PRGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 51,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. PRGX Global has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

