PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Down 28.6% This Week

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,941.00 and approximately $712.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.