PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 49.4% in December

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 28th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 119,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 203.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 25.24% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

