PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Hits $268,570.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $268,570.00 and $112.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

