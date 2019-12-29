PLATINCOIN (PLC) Market Cap Reaches $26.31 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $26.31 million and $2.24 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00070444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000114 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,066,233 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here . PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

