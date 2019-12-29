Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 563,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PJC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

