PHI Token (PHI) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Top Exchanges

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PHI Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $253,016.00 and $9,150.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PHI Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.