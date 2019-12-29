PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,169. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

