Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PBT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 179,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,887. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.55% and a return on equity of 4,836.26%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

