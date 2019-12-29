Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the November 28th total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 165,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

