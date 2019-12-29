PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 2,894,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

