Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 45,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $590.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,620. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

