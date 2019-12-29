PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Update

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBBI stock remained flat at $$15.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341. PB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

