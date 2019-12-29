Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.70. 228,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.54. Paylocity has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $122.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

