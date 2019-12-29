PAWS Fund (PAWS) Market Cap Hits $13,643.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $13,643.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.