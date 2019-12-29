Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will post $142.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.63 million and the highest is $143.00 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $528.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 522,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

