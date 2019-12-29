Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

OSG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

