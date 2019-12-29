Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 498,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,529. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

