Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.7%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

NYSE ORC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 808,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,346. The firm has a market cap of $377.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.