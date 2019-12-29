OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Zebpay and Radar Relay. OmiseGO has a market cap of $90.64 million and $45.59 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Bitbns, Braziliex, Coinsuper, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Radar Relay, IDEX, Koinex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kyber Network, DragonEX, DDEX, FCoin, BitBay, Cryptopia, BigONE, Neraex, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Coinrail, GOPAX, Tidex, TDAX, Liqui, ABCC, AirSwap, BitMart, CoinBene, Iquant, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinEx, Zebpay, Coinnest, Vebitcoin, Binance, OTCBTC, B2BX, ChaoEX, C2CX, Poloniex, BitForex, Crex24, DigiFinex, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Upbit, Hotbit, COSS, Gate.io, IDCM, TOPBTC, Coinone, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Ovis, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

