Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Down 66.6% in December

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the November 28th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 140,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,990 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

