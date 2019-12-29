Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

