Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 523,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares valued at $3,933,981. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

