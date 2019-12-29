Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $568,536.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $6.63 or 0.00088741 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $568,536.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

