Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bitbns, Upbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $277,336.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Koinex, WazirX, Zebpay, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Bitrue, CoinBene, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

