Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.