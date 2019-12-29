Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 465,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 1,305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 906,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Nomura by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 101,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.45. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nomura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.19%.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.