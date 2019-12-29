No BS Crypto Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $42,353.00 and approximately $77,443.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

