NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report sales of $201.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $202.93 million. NN posted sales of $199.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $850.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $851.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $893.92 million, with estimates ranging from $888.39 million to $897.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NNBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 227,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NN by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

