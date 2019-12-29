NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.00 Million

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $601.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $486.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 1,311,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.