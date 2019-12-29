Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nextdecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $751.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of -0.17.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

