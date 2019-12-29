NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $914,169.00 and approximately $992.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00586261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009696 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.