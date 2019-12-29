New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.79. 1,752,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,988,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 991,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

