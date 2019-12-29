New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NEW stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.38 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 34,335 shares. New Energy Solar has a 52 week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of A$1.44 ($1.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.28. The firm has a market cap of $484.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.66.
About New Energy Solar
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.