New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NEW stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.38 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 34,335 shares. New Energy Solar has a 52 week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of A$1.44 ($1.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.28. The firm has a market cap of $484.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.66.

About New Energy Solar

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

