Neutral Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,624.00 and $33,540.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013378 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

