Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $400.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.86.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $329.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $249.80 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

