Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $645.44 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Liquid, BigONE and Huobi. Neo has a market capitalization of $645.44 million and approximately $383.08 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Allcoin, Ovis, Kucoin, Bitbns, TDAX, BCEX, Exrates, DragonEX, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Coinrail, BigONE, Bittrex, Tidebit, CoinBene, CoinEx, OKEx, Cryptopia, Koinex, Coinnest, Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BitMart, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Binance, LBank, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Livecoin, COSS, Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

