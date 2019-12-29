Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 82,430 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 167,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NVGS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,005. The stock has a market cap of $754.29 million, a PE ratio of -263.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Navigator has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

