National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days. Approximately 67.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,870. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.