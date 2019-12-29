National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days. Approximately 67.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,870. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

