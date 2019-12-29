Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 208,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

