Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $205.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $192.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

MWA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 508,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,539. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

