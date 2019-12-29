Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of Moog stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.