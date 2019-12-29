MODEL-X-coin Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. MODEL-X-coin has a market capitalization of $77,391.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Token Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam . MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

