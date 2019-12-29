Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 454.38 ($5.98).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective (up previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

LON:MAB traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 460.50 ($6.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.02.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0001982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

