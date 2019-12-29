MidasProtocol (MAS) Hits Market Cap of $667,701.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $667,701.00 and approximately $36,518.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

