Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

