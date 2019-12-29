Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.52. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.