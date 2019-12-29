Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.52. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

